Nationals score seven runs in the bottom of the 9th defeating the Mets in wild fashion
Nationals score seven runs in the bottom of the 9th defeating the Mets in wild fashion. The two teams combined for 12 runs in the 9th inning. This loss hurts the Mets playoff hopes as they sit 5 games back of the Wildcard.
I think this sums it up:OH NOBeat Writer / Columnist
They didn't help either https://t.co/8MsZ0SfbYvBlogger / Podcaster
Horrible loss by the Mets tonight. It is going to be hard to believe this team is any kind of contender anymoreBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are eight games under .500 when Jacob deGrom starts, and the bullpen has an ERA of nearly 8.00 in his startsBeat Writer / Columnist
Hard to fathom what occurred tonight at Nationals Park: https://t.co/7FkKqJMFij via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
‘Like a bad dream’: Mets suffer their most brutal loss of the season at the worst time https://t.co/tY4OGllabJBeat Writer / Columnist
