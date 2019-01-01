New York Mets

Fox Sports
46184689_thumbnail

Nationals score seven runs in the bottom of the 9th defeating the Mets in wild fashion

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 2m

Nationals score seven runs in the bottom of the 9th defeating the Mets in wild fashion. The two teams combined for 12 runs in the 9th inning. This loss hurts the Mets playoff hopes as they sit 5 games back of the Wildcard.

Tweets