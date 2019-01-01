New York Mets

ESPN
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2019%252f0904%252fr593194_1296x729_16%252d9

Epic comeback tells us what the Nationals are ... and aren't

by: Eddie Matz, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN 13s

Resilient? Definitely. October-ready? We'll see. Tuesday's win might define the Nats' season as they hunt for answers about their ace and bullpen.

Tweets