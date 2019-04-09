New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Updated playoff chances for Yankees, Mets, Phillies (9/4/19) - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
With less than a month to go in the 2019 MLB season, here’s an updated look at the postseason races for the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
Tweets
-
He has a situation in his elbow which has to be cared for and managed on a regular basis. But that the bullpen basically centers around him, his availability and his performance is a contributor to the overall issue in the bullpen.@michaelgbaron And as much as I like lugo what’s his deal not being able to pitch two days in a row? I don’t think he can be the closer eitherBlogger / Podcaster
-
It was a bad night for bullpens across the organization. https://t.co/shGdGMuReRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EvanRobertsWFAN: I can’t promise you I make sense... but Instant Reaction Mets crush our souls... https://t.co/ylSIeOi1pITV / Radio Personality
-
LOLTo guard against further leg issues the next four years, Robinson Cano has "got to control his running effort," Mickey Callaway said. "He’s done that really well his whole career," Callaway said. "He’s got to continue to do that."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My bad -- Saquon couldn't hold out for a new deal til after year 3 per the 2011 CBA, as @MikeGarafolo clarifies. The kind of RB who gets screwed here: Alvin Kamara. 3rd round pick. Nearly 500 touches and 31 TD in 2yrs.TV / Radio Personality
-
Despite having a 10-4 lead in the ninth inning, the Mets lost last night. If you missed it, consider yourself lucky. #RIP2019Mets https://t.co/plsR5bnjTABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets