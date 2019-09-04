New York Mets

The Mets Police
46188424_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: whoa what the hell happened?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION ORIGINAL VERSION:  Baseball is boring.  I know that that game was supposed to be what it’s all about.  Two Aces facing each other.  Meaningful games in September.  And yet I was bored.  That’s the Gary/Ron booth for you.  Search...

Tweets