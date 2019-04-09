New York Mets
A Pod of Their Own: #Dollars4Dingers
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25s
This week, we chat about the return of Brandon Nimmo and Robinson Cano and give an update on our September fundraiser.
RT @Jeanette607: After a crushing loss I tend to avoid reading about it. But this morning I chose to read @WheresKernan's column. All I can say is: All sports' fans know what it feels like to experience such devastating losses. The day after, all we can do is console each other. #Mets #Yankees https://t.co/1RjZ97Ok4QBeat Writer / Columnist
SOS METS FANS https://t.co/ybHAcdE2ngSuper Fan
https://t.co/gdbJXJPTXg: Mets Game Notes 9/4/19 https://t.co/uT9oKx3y23Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets are 70-68, with the 16th best record of 32 teams. “Stacked” LOL@Ken_Rosenthal The mets have a stacked young lineup with everyone under control and a stacked starting 5 but a bad bullpen, this is a bad takeBeat Writer / Columnist
Cano wasn’t a spectator for long.Mets lineup vs. Nationals today. Cano is starting at second and batting fifth, ahead of Davis. 3B Jeff McNeil 1B Pete Alonso RF Michael Conforto C Wilson Ramos 2B Robinson Cano LF J.D. Davis SS Amed Rosario CF Juan Lagares RHP Zack WheelerBeat Writer / Columnist
The lineup today in D.C. Jeff McNeil – 3B Pete Alonso – 1B Michael Conforto – RF Wilson Ramos – C Robinson Canó – 2B J.D. Davis – LF Amed Rosario – SS Juan Lagares – CF Zack Wheeler – RHPTV / Radio Network
