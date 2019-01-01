New York Mets
Alonso's 45th smash gives him MLB lead
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 7m
At this point, the only remaining question is how historic Pete Alonso’s rookie season will wind up being. Already the favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award, Alonso slugged his 45th home run on Wednesday to claim sole...
The good news? #Mets have scored 25 runs in the 3 games so far in this series against the #Nationals. The bad news? Forget it.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @stancup94: @Metstradamus Can we bring in bashlor and sewald and Diaz early today to not create any false hope? Familia doing his job!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TeresaMTurano: @Metstradamus Did not appreciate the Scherzer segment don’t love you tube broadcast it’s Mets Vs Nationals not a Nationals broadcastBlogger / Podcaster
RT @vexer4000: @Metstradamus This is basically a Nats broadcast on @YouTube.Blogger / Podcaster
McNeil RBI single. 8-4 Mets in 8th. Dare we say … an #InsuranceRun?TV / Radio Network
With his two hits today, Jeff McNeil has his average back up to .324 for the year. It has been a struggle since McNeil returned from the IL - he’s hitting .244 in 43 PA in 10 games since returning. He does have 3 HR and 9 RBI, so he is producing during this slump. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
