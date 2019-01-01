New York Mets
Mets Takeaways from Wednesday's 8-4 win over Nats, including Robinson Cano's huge game
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
After the Mets jumped out to a 7-1 lead and a Jeurys Familia relief outing put that lead in danger, they hung on -- with Seth Lugo tossing two scoreless innings and Justin Wilson shutting the door in the ninth as New York beat the Nationals, 8-4.
Have to like the toughness the Mets showed today, starting with Wheeler, who could have folded early against team that has been his nemesis. For all of their flaws, most notably the bullpen, these Mets continue to be a compelling watch.Beat Writer / Columnist
