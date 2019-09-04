New York Mets

Newsday
46203391_thumbnail

Mets relievers put horror show behind them, do job in win over Nats | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 4, 2019 4:53 PM Newsday 2m

WASHINGTON — The Mets successfully held on to a large late lead Wednesday in an 8-4 win over the Nationals. After Jeurys Familia helped Washington make it close, the rest of the Mets’ bullpen locked i

Tweets