New York Mets

Mets Merized

Wilson Ramos’ 26 Game Hit Streak Ends

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

In the New York Mets' 8-4 victory over the Washington Nationals, Wilson Ramos' 26-game hit streak that started on August 3 ended, as he went 0-for-4 on the day with a walk.Ramos, 32, almost go

Tweets