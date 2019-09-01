New York Mets
Wilson Ramos’ 26 Game Hit Streak Ends
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
In the New York Mets' 8-4 victory over the Washington Nationals, Wilson Ramos' 26-game hit streak that started on August 3 ended, as he went 0-for-4 on the day with a walk.Ramos, 32, almost go
Most home runs that traveled at least 400 feet this season: Mike Trout: 31 Pete Alonso: 31 Cody Bellinger: 29 Christian Yelich: 28 #Mets #LGM
@Cuso__ @DennisUltima @Mchuck16 @EDSdt1234 @Metstradamus Dennis Cook And his forkball
The baseball community lost a great one. Anything helps! Please support this guy's awesome family #ForNumi
Have to like the toughness the Mets showed today, starting with Wheeler, who could have folded early against team that has been his nemesis. For all of their flaws, most notably the bullpen, these Mets continue to be a compelling watch.
