New York Mets

USA Today
46204043_thumbnail

Mets bullpen bounces back, Alonso 45th HR to beat Nats 8-4

by: @usatoday USA Today 1m

Justin Wilson and the Mets' bullpen held on this time, rookie Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 45th home run and New York bounced back from a brutal loss to stop the Washington Nationals 8-4

Tweets