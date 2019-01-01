New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Mets' Jeff McNeil has hit for power as batting average has dipped
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
In case you haven't noticed, Jeff McNeil has fallen in the race for the National League batting title. However, as his batting average has dropped, his power is up.
Tweets
-
RT @WFAN660: Is Edwin Diaz the worst closer the #Mets have ever had? https://t.co/2U60hv0PACBlogger / Podcaster
-
Is Edwin Diaz the worst closer the #Mets have ever had? https://t.co/2U60hv0PACTV / Radio Network
-
The 2015 #Mets got a lot of help from their rookies and sophomores #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/JXV1wsHkvLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: The Mets recovered from last night’s disaster with a nice win today against the Nationals. That meant another series win against another tough team. But are mere series wins enough at this point? Story: https://t.co/r1dQC0udVLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WFAN660: The #Mets simply cannot allow Edwin Diaz and Mickey Callaway to destroy their 2020 season, too, writes @JakeBrownRadio. https://t.co/sUvtSdHIEA https://t.co/bCBhV51hX5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Far too often, the #Mets mop-up men in the 'pen have caused more trouble than they should #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/nXa8fNX3LqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets