Mets' Zack Wheeler believes team is 'headed in the right direction'

Zack Wheeler consistently worked himself out of trouble during the Mets 8-4 win over the Nationals. The righty threw 101 pitches in 5.0 innings, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out three.

