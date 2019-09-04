New York Mets

Mets Rebound From Historic Loss, Win Series Against Nationals To Stay Alive In Playoff Race

A day after a trio of Mets relievers was tagged for seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in an 11-10 loss to the Nationals, three pitchers combined to close with 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

