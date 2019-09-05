New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets History: Tom Seaver records win number 20 in 1969
by: Matthew Silverman — Fansided: Rising Apple 6m
Tom Seaver accomplished more than any other pitcher in New York Mets history. On September 5, 1969, he became the first in franchise history to win 20 game...
Tweets
-
RT @MikeVacc: ICYMI Column: As Mike McD said in “Rounders”: “Few players recall big pots they have won, strange as it seems, but every player can remember with remarkable accuracy the outstanding tough beats of his career.” Same deal with sports fans. https://t.co/CgYp1sintDBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Brooklyn Drops Game One, Jed Lowrie Joining Team Thursday https://t.co/CkavnNztkP #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Super Fan
-
Check out the guns on Roger Maris! In 1961 he broke one of baseball's cherished records by smashing 61 HRs for @Yankees, eclipsing Ruth's 60 in '27. Capped it off by a WS title & his 2nd straight AL MVP award. His @sabr bio https://t.co/670e2zVwGO https://t.co/BDAcI5Ms3lTV / Radio Personality
-
Keith Law: September call-ups to watch the rest of the season https://t.co/qbDRVQIqeiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A Talkin’ #Mets short about the last 48 hours, what we can learn about it and Edwin Diaz is now available #lgm https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets