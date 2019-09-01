New York Mets

Mets Merized

Brooklyn Drops Game One, Jed Lowrie Joining Team Thursday

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 11s

The Brooklyn Cyclones lost game one of their best-of-three series on Wednesday 5-4 to the Hudson Valley Renegades.Brooklyn took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the fifth when Rays' 2019 first ro

Tweets