New York Mets

nj.com
46218399_thumbnail

The 21st century Babe Ruth? Reds’ Michael Lorenzen imitates Yankees legend - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Cincinnati Reds player Michael Lorenzen replicated a performance not pulled off since Yankees legend Babe Ruth did it nearly a century ago.

Tweets