New York Mets

The Mets Police
46222676_thumbnail

Peppermint deGrom

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

“This is ridiculous! I’ve hit five home runs and pitched a no-hit game, and we’re behind thirty-seven to five!” ~ Peppermint Patty (Classic Peanuts – September 5, 1966) #MLB #Baseball pic.twitter.com/aYcPgJSnbT — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile)...

Tweets