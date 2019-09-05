New York Mets

The Mets Police
46225550_thumbnail

Is The T-Shirt Guy actually…..The Riddler????

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

Stay with me, I know you’re all like,  “Wow, Shannon is scraping the bottom of the barrel.  I know it’s an off-day and there’s nothing going on…” but stay with me gang! I was looking for Content, and I headed over to TTSG’s website and I saw this…...

Tweets