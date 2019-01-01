New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Clearing up a common misperception about the Mets' scouting shakeup
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Late last week, when we reported that the Mets had let go of three respected scouts in addition to pro scouting director Jim D'Aloia, much of the public reaction had to do with complaints about the team's farm system and player development.
Tweets
-
"It’s crazy, because right when I switched my shoes, all of a sudden, magically I got good again." https://t.co/wtZGvyeCRWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Noticed a big misperception regarding the Mets scouting shakeup. Tried to clear it up here: https://t.co/ot65Q9G8HCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @QU_MBB: ✍️ Cameron Young has signed a professional contract in Italy with @PallCantu! READ ➡️ https://t.co/8Z6Lr5pLUu #BobcatNation #Attitude https://t.co/BTQCMP9PZLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mets_coon: Mets Twitter yesterday: Im not watching the Mets for the rest of the season Mets Twitter after today’s win: https://t.co/njQVKrQH09Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Doubt this would matter in the end, since Jeffress’ agent just wants to get his client onto a team, but there’s some bad blood between Joshua Kusnick (agent) and Van Wagenen. #MetsMets showing interest in Jeremy Jeffress for bullpen help https://t.co/8g4jj2TxyZ via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Nobody's giving up a Jarred Kelenic for him, but the Mets could get something for him." Execs and scouts weigh in on the Mets' Edwin Diaz conundrum and how they can fix it (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/wh6XpXcBYRTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets