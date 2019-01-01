New York Mets

Seth Lugo: The Mets Best Reliever Is A “Quarter-Rican”

Seth Lugo never figured high in the Mets plans. Drafted in the 34th Round in the 2011 Draft, Lugo is now firmly entrenched as the team's best reliever...

