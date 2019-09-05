New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso, Max Scherzer headline close NL award races | SI.com
by: Emma Baccellieri September 05, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 3m
Take your pick with any of the National League awards and you're going to find a tight race.
Tweets
-
"It’s crazy, because right when I switched my shoes, all of a sudden, magically I got good again." https://t.co/wtZGvyeCRWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Noticed a big misperception regarding the Mets scouting shakeup. Tried to clear it up here: https://t.co/ot65Q9G8HCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @QU_MBB: ✍️ Cameron Young has signed a professional contract in Italy with @PallCantu! READ ➡️ https://t.co/8Z6Lr5pLUu #BobcatNation #Attitude https://t.co/BTQCMP9PZLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mets_coon: Mets Twitter yesterday: Im not watching the Mets for the rest of the season Mets Twitter after today’s win: https://t.co/njQVKrQH09Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Doubt this would matter in the end, since Jeffress’ agent just wants to get his client onto a team, but there’s some bad blood between Joshua Kusnick (agent) and Van Wagenen. #MetsMets showing interest in Jeremy Jeffress for bullpen help https://t.co/8g4jj2TxyZ via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Nobody's giving up a Jarred Kelenic for him, but the Mets could get something for him." Execs and scouts weigh in on the Mets' Edwin Diaz conundrum and how they can fix it (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/wh6XpXcBYRTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets