New York Mets

Metsblog
46234341_thumbnail

WATCH: Noah Syndergaard discusses Mets' resiliency, Phil Regan's impact

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

In some ways, Noah Syndergaard's 2019 season has mirrored the Mets' overall campaign. Speaking to SNY on Thursday morning, Syndergaard spoke about what he and the team have fought through this season.

Tweets