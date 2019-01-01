New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Wild Card competitor Cubs place closer Craig Kimbrel on 10-day IL
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
With about three and a half weeks left in the regular season and things heating up in the chase for the second NL Wild Card spot, the Cubs' bullpen has taken a blow, with closer Craig Kimbrel landing on the 10-day IL due to elbow inflammation.
Tweets
-
ESPN is still figuring out what to do with her https://t.co/oYzrpcLVAkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nathan Jones has tossed 3.0 scoreless frames for the Cyclones, walking one and striking out three. We head to the bottom of the third, still scoreless here on Coney Island. #WinFourMore #AmazinStartsHereMinors
-
Noah Syndergaard spoke about the Mets' resiliency and the impact Phil Regan has made on the pitching staff https://t.co/V87XPiWT13TV / Radio Network
-
Me when I send a story to my editors and it's way over the planned word countBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Following this with the same care and interest that I invested in The OC as a kid.It appears Antonio Brown has unfollowed both the Raiders and Derek Carr on Instagram. Welcome to 2019. https://t.co/BQdau1YwJCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Many of the Mets’ would-be saviors have floundered. Don’t tell that to Pete Alonso https://t.co/6whJsXiagwNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets