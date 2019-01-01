New York Mets

Metsblog
46234343_thumbnail

Mets' Wild Card competitor Cubs place closer Craig Kimbrel on 10-day IL

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

With about three and a half weeks left in the regular season and things heating up in the chase for the second NL Wild Card spot, the Cubs' bullpen has taken a blow, with closer Craig Kimbrel landing on the 10-day IL due to elbow inflammation.

Tweets