Chicago Cubs Place Closer Craig Kimbrel On the Injured List
by: Jared Cantatore — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 55s
The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the injured list retroactive to September 2nd. Kimbrel's injury is inflammation in his right elbow.
