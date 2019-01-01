New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest injury updates on Mets' Jed Lowrie: Homers for Brooklyn on Thursday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 43s
Mets INF Jed Lowrie has not played yet this season due to an assortment of injuries, but is making progress as he attempts to return. Here are the latest updates...
Tweets
-
Bringing this energy to every family dinner from here on out.Brian Moran K'ing Colin Moran. h/t @ranger03bro https://t.co/ErZCCLDyniBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TMKSESPN: TOMORROW... @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio pay off their debt for losing last year’s TMKS Pro Picks bet. The debt? Taking a polygraph test. Does Don actually have a problem with Peter? Does Peter believe he’s ‘The Reason’? It all gets answered! Don’t miss it on @ESPNNY98_7FM!TV / Radio Network
-
Jeff McNeil has begun to hit for more power at the expense of his batting average (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/Z1FzSCl5niTV / Radio Network
-
RT @FrankViola3: It is incredible what this team is doing for the Bahamas! I know how much the islands appreciate the support! If you care to share and support this, it means the world to the people going through this dark time! Share or Donate: https://t.co/TJpbMKJWoJ https://t.co/9QdRMzJ3lSMinors
-
RT @BKCyclones: Jed Lowrie hit a solo home run to provided the offense while four Cyclones pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout to force a decisive Game Three set for Friday night on Coney Island #WinThreeMore #LGC https://t.co/TJJxB00uHDBlogger / Podcaster
-
“But if we examine that doubt, and use it to fuel a desire for better knowledge of self and profession, then it’s a powerful thing. No matter what you do for a living, don’t run from doubt — use it.” Great piece, @enosarris!I investigated the power of asking a terrible question: “What if we’re wrong?” It’s about coaching, research, and player development, but also life. https://t.co/CnqRChUbqaBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets