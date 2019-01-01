New York Mets

Lowrie homers in Brooklyn win, eyes Mets return

by: Manny Randhawa MLB: Mets 7m

Mets infielder Jed Lowrie continued his Minor League rehab assignment on Thursday, hitting a decisive home run in the fourth inning for the Brooklyn Cyclones in a 1-0 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades that evened the New York-Penn League Class A...

