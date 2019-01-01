New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Eflin to start series opener for Philadelphia at New York
by: AP — Fox Sports 3m
Philadelphia hits the road to begin a three-game series at New York
Tweets
-
This is turning into a good home run race https://t.co/qTY8HoiLRdBlogger / Podcaster
-
This could be the early stages of a long rivalry https://t.co/iMc6MQqRdQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Two cornerbacks, one spot https://t.co/vh3KdSAb18Blogger / Podcaster
-
Only one thing can stop Serena from making history https://t.co/guPKKwpihKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Panthers are live underdogs https://t.co/09D8Y1HtoSBlogger / Podcaster
-
He won't get to kick at MetLife until game day https://t.co/fHsBwsoC9cBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets