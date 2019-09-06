New York Mets

The Mets Police
46246981_thumbnail

Matt Harvey pitches in AAA playoff game! How did he do? You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

This whole Matt Harvey RP thing is throwing me off.  I am not staying up until 1am IN CASE Matt pitches.  He needs to be in a rotation somewhere.  Anyway, last night MH found himself far from The Riddler, and coming out of the bullpen in a AAA...

Tweets