New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Simply Amazin’: It Ain’t Over Til It’s Mathematically Over
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2m
In today's episode of Simply Amazin', Tim Ryder of MMO and Andrew Claudio of Gotham Sports Network discuss the New York Mets' ability to keep themselves in the National League wild-card race despi
Tweets
-
RT @jamadrop: For some reason mahomes didn’t take that was straight up Joey Gladstone https://t.co/dlwLPDoenVBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Simply Amazin’: It Ain’t Over Til It’s Mathematically Over https://t.co/NzyNJV9AD1 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
More than 52.0% of Alonso’s hits this season have been with an exit velocity of 105.0+ mph. Wow. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
No matter what the Mets record ends up being, no matter who might come back from the DL, no matter how hot their hot streaks are — do NOT make excuses for the Mets to not pursue the best talent available this offseason. Please.Blogger / Podcaster
-
.@apodoftheirown brings you a conversation with @lindseyadler of The Athletic, part of which includes us asking her what it would take to get her back on the Mets beat. #TheresNoCryingInPodcasting https://t.co/mwzDxQSyyyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Most hits with an exit velocity of 105.0+ mph this season: PETE ALONSO: 71 Matt Chapman: 64 Josh Bell: 63 Christian Yelich: 63 Rafael Devers: 62 Jorge Soler: 60 #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets