New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cubs, Mets black cat incident as told by Chicago's batboy | SI.com
by: Paul Lukas September 06, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 1m
Fifty years since a black cat infamously sprang in front of the Cubs dugout at Shea Stadium, a new side of the tale has emerged.
Tweets
-
Former @Mets Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey is the biggest #Mets fan in Tennessee. Hear about his longtime friendship with Mickey Callaway in the latest episode of the Amazin’ Mets Alumni Podcast: https://t.co/uPlhMK72TqOwner / Front Office
-
🗣️🎙️TALEgating🎙️👥 with Jim Breuer and Nelson Figueroa. LIVE talking @Mets, Baseball from a fans perspective. Analysis to help make sense of this crazy game. Have your questions ready. Gametime is only hours away TALEgating 1/2 Hour before.TV / Radio Personality
-
Been citing the mechanics on the podcast for months. It would be beyond foolish to accept a package for Díaz like Gray. Apples and oranges. Mets bullpen needs Díaz or 2020 upgrade will be challenging. #Mets #lgm #lfgmFor @SNYtv, ICYMI. The case for selling low on Diaz. Comes a point where so much high-pressure failure changes the reliever bounce-back equation. Scouts, execs weigh in; @markdero7 w/a revealing breakdown on @MLBNetwork. https://t.co/UrsCnbYjXlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Public perception of the Mets is as if they are the worst franchise in history of sports when in actuality they generally put out a good product and are in the world series or knocking on the door once every 5-7 years...yea ownership is a joke but idk why the mets are a punchlineTo be real I am making fun of the Knicks yet I buy every new baby in my life a Mets onesie. We are all sick people.Super Fan
-
RT @OGTedBerg: I'll be on MLB Now on @MLBNetwork today at 4 pm ET alongside Fran Charles, @JonHeyman and @ScottRogowsky. I don't know how they'll introduce me, but I'm vying for "Some Guy." Call your cable operator and demand more today! #OGTBorGTFOTV / Radio Personality
-
Good stuff by Josh.... Lowrie is a type A personality and a grinder. He will fit in well with this group and make an impact - if healthy - IMOJed Lowrie isn't sure if tonight's rehab game was his last or not, but here he is after the game talking about his season, injury status, and why he chose to sign with the Mets this past offseason #Mets @MetsMerized https://t.co/nGN2un9VcgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets