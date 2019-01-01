New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
After finishing season on IL, Mets prospect Thomas Szapucki will reportedly not pitch in AFL
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Szapucki, 23, had a very successful season, across three levels for the Mets in 2019, posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 72 strikeouts in 61.2 innings (18 starts, three relief appearances) in Low-A Columbia, High-A St. Lucie, and Double-A...
Tweets
-
Jed Lowrie will play for short-season Class A Brooklyn again tonight. Last night, Lowrie homered and played a full game in the field for the first time during his rehab assignment.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It's time for The Michael Kay Show. Keep yourself on time with a luxury watch by @HamiltonWatch -- Hamilton Watches: American Spirit, Swiss Precision - Catch @TMKSESPN weekdays from 3-7p on @ESPNNY98_7FM on-air, online and ESPN App.TV / Radio Network
-
Philly’s playoff chances don’t look great based on their current standing, but it also doesn’t help that their next 20 games are against teams with winning recordsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NeilWeinberg44: I think I’d vote for Scherzer unless someone can walk through a compelling explanation for why DRA thinks Strasburg has been as good over more innings. https://t.co/KnOR33tAjbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Steven Matz has not allowed more than three runs at Citi Field in 15-straight starts, the fifth longest home streak in club history.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets