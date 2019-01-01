by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog

Szapucki, 23, had a very successful season, across three levels for the Mets in 2019, posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 72 strikeouts in 61.2 innings (18 starts, three relief appearances) in Low-A Columbia, High-A St. Lucie, and Double-A...