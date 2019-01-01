New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Thomas Szapucki Held Out Of Arizona Fall League
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 49s
Tim Healey of Newsday reports LHP Thomas Szapucki will not participate in the Arizona Fall League as had been previously scheduled. According to Healey's team source, the Mets made the decision w
Tweets
-
Jed Lowrie will play for short-season Class A Brooklyn again tonight. Last night, Lowrie homered and played a full game in the field for the first time during his rehab assignment.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It's time for The Michael Kay Show. Keep yourself on time with a luxury watch by @HamiltonWatch -- Hamilton Watches: American Spirit, Swiss Precision - Catch @TMKSESPN weekdays from 3-7p on @ESPNNY98_7FM on-air, online and ESPN App.TV / Radio Network
-
Philly’s playoff chances don’t look great based on their current standing, but it also doesn’t help that their next 20 games are against teams with winning recordsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NeilWeinberg44: I think I’d vote for Scherzer unless someone can walk through a compelling explanation for why DRA thinks Strasburg has been as good over more innings. https://t.co/KnOR33tAjbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Steven Matz has not allowed more than three runs at Citi Field in 15-straight starts, the fifth longest home streak in club history.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets