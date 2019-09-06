New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dwight Gooden can avoid jail by completing a drug rehab program as part of a plea deal | Newsday
by: Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach September 6, 2019 3:19 PM — Newsday 3m
Dwight Gooden can avoid jail time as part of a plea deal with Monmouth County, New Jersey, prosecutors following his arrest in June on suspected cocaine possession, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s of
Tweets
-
This ❄️🐻 is 🔥. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Many of the Mets’ would-be saviors have floundered. Don’t tell that to Pete Alonso https://t.co/eZtqQfkR9eNewspaper / Magazine
-
Mets lineup tonight has the 🐃🐃🐃 hitting cleanup and Steven Matz gets the ball as New York begins a series against Philadelphia (➡️ @HealthfirstNY)TV / Radio Network
-
"I can't stand not playing. That's it."Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen has had an up and down year in his first season as Mets GM. He discusses some of the best advice he's gotten in the new gig https://t.co/bcYBiwoWUPTV / Radio Network
-
41% of people are ON CRACKLet's see where we are at, #Mets fan. If the Mets do nothing this offseason except fire Mickey and hire Joe Girardi or Joe Maddon, are you happy with that? #MetsTwitter 🤞🙏Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets