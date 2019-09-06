New York Mets

Newsday
46263013_thumbnail

Marlins' Class A manager Todd Pratt likes Derek Jeter's approach to rebuilding Miami organization | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated September 6, 2019 7:07 PM Newsday 2m

Tank is OK with the tank. Former Met Todd Pratt, now managing a Class A affiliate with the Marlins, applauded Derek Jeter’s efforts to rebuild Miami's farm system, and eventually, the major-league tea

Tweets