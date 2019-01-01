New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bryce Harper injury update: Phillies star leaves game after getting hit on hand by pitch
by: Thomas Lott — Sporting News 1m
Harper was hit on the hand by a Steven Matz pitch in a matchup with the Mets on Friday.
Tweets
-
Another one of these Mets-Phillies games taking its time revealing its true nature as great or terrible.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: OK, Robbie Cano, using the Rick-Ross Drake "Money in the grave" as the walk-up theme.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
-
And we go to the bottom of the 9th still tied at 3-3. Anybody in the mood for a walk-off?Minors
-
“'Oh man, we're f----- now.' And that's when I saw the cat." Let’s roll it back 50 years ago to the Cubs, Mets and a mysterious black cat in Shea Stadium https://t.co/wTAmjymmOZNewspaper / Magazine
-
Brü Crü up 4-1 on the Cubs in the fourth. They show it on the scoreboard. No one really knows how to react.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets