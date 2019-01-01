New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Catch up with former Mets playoff hero Todd Pratt
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 33s
Pratt talked with SNY's Steve Gelbs during Friday night's game about his memorable walk-off home run in the 1999 NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. His solo home run in the 10th inning won the series for the Mets, and sent them to the NLCS.
Tweets
-
that’s... that’s not how it works.Mickey: “Diaz has to be good for us to go where we want to go so we’ll continue running him out there.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
"Just that one mistake" Edwin Diaz says he's going to stay positive and keep working hard to get betterTV / Radio Network
-
Pete Alonso 10 day IL (pneumonia)Super Fan
-
Mets beat the Phillies Cubs lose Nats lose 👀 Reds down 2, bottom 9 vs DBacksSuper Fan
-
The definition of a 'walk-off.’ #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
RT @JustinCToscano: “Diaz has to be good for us to get where we want to go,” Mickey Callaway said. He added Mets will continue to use Diaz if Lugo and Wilson are unavailable.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets