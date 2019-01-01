New York Mets

WATCH: Catch up with former Mets playoff hero Todd Pratt

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 33s

Pratt talked with SNY's Steve Gelbs during Friday night's game about his memorable walk-off home run in the 1999 NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. His solo home run in the 10th inning won the series for the Mets, and sent them to the NLCS.

