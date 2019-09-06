New York Mets
Gil Must Go: Mets fans sat home because they know the 1969 Mets aren’t real
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Look it’s been a fun summer, but Mets fans know this team isn’t catching the Cubs. 20,447 on a Saturday afternoon for a meaningful game in September….you think someone would come. Nice job by Cardwell. Nice job by Gil actually starting Shamsky….who
that’s... that’s not how it works.Mickey: “Diaz has to be good for us to go where we want to go so we’ll continue running him out there.”Blogger / Podcaster
"Just that one mistake" Edwin Diaz says he's going to stay positive and keep working hard to get betterTV / Radio Network
Pete Alonso 10 day IL (pneumonia)Super Fan
Mets beat the Phillies Cubs lose Nats lose 👀 Reds down 2, bottom 9 vs DBacksSuper Fan
The definition of a 'walk-off.’ #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
RT @JustinCToscano: “Diaz has to be good for us to get where we want to go,” Mickey Callaway said. He added Mets will continue to use Diaz if Lugo and Wilson are unavailable.Blogger / Podcaster
