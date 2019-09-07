New York Mets
Mets escape another Edwin Diaz nightmare with game-winning walk - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
Edwin Diaz is the gift that keeps on blowing saves.
that’s... that’s not how it works.Mickey: “Diaz has to be good for us to go where we want to go so we’ll continue running him out there.”Blogger / Podcaster
"Just that one mistake" Edwin Diaz says he's going to stay positive and keep working hard to get betterTV / Radio Network
Pete Alonso 10 day IL (pneumonia)Super Fan
Mets beat the Phillies Cubs lose Nats lose 👀 Reds down 2, bottom 9 vs DBacksSuper Fan
The definition of a 'walk-off.’ #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
RT @JustinCToscano: “Diaz has to be good for us to get where we want to go,” Mickey Callaway said. He added Mets will continue to use Diaz if Lugo and Wilson are unavailable.Blogger / Podcaster
