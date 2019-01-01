New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Takeaways from Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies, including overcoming Edwin Diaz's blown save
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
The Mets blew a two-run lead in the ninth, but they managed to walk off with a 5-4 win over the Phillies on Friday.
Tweets
-
that’s... that’s not how it works.Mickey: “Diaz has to be good for us to go where we want to go so we’ll continue running him out there.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
"Just that one mistake" Edwin Diaz says he's going to stay positive and keep working hard to get betterTV / Radio Network
-
Pete Alonso 10 day IL (pneumonia)Super Fan
-
Mets beat the Phillies Cubs lose Nats lose 👀 Reds down 2, bottom 9 vs DBacksSuper Fan
-
The definition of a 'walk-off.’ #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
RT @JustinCToscano: “Diaz has to be good for us to get where we want to go,” Mickey Callaway said. He added Mets will continue to use Diaz if Lugo and Wilson are unavailable.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets