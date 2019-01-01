New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
X-rays negative after Harper plunked, exits game
by: ESPN.com news services — ESPN 7m
Bryce Harper is the eighth Phillies player to have been hit by a Mets pitcher this season. The Mets, meanwhile, have been hit by a pitch 14 times in 16 games against the Phillies.
Tweets
-
RIP Chris Duncan. Clever broadcaster and clutch Cardinal. Way to young at 38. #cancersucksSad news announced by @DannyMacTV: Chris Duncan, a popular former #STLCards player and media member has died of brain cancer at age 38. I greatly enjoyed our interactions, mostly on radio.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There's every reason to believe this Mets season is all but doomed. And yet.... Alonso's walk-off walk in ninth gives Mets win https://t.co/kSP604e0if via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets, Polar Bare bail out Edwin Diaz https://t.co/vF3ZVlmGmmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Pete Alonso saves Mets from another Edwin Diaz nightmare with bases-loaded walk as Mets beat Phillies. @DeeshaThosar -- https://t.co/4LqZXPcWEk https://t.co/bqJbkIZoWFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: From @MazzYahoo on Edwin Diaz, who should be removed from high-leverage spots: https://t.co/20zIQ0QzzlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Thanks doggie boyCongrats Todd @FlavaFraz21 on 1,000 career hits! Keep on swinging.... https://t.co/TOGgzcKJwTPlayer
- More Mets Tweets