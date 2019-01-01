New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso goes shirtless after game-winning walk-off walk
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 46s
Going shirtless has become a walk-off tradition for the New York Mets this season, and it was all started by Pete Alonso. On Friday night, it was Alonso's turn to go shirtless. The Mets rookie walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th in...
Tweets
-
There are 7 yr olds who can handle the pressure of pitching in NYC better than Edwin DiazBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheProspectpark: @Metstradamus So I watched the game via Roku and MLB TV after it ended. So after the 8th with the Mets were up 4-2, I checked to see how much was left to watch. If you go 123 then there isthismuchtape. There was this much I knew Diaz would eff upBlogger / Podcaster
-
They were glad to see David Ortiz "looking healthy" https://t.co/OCcPNEm7bKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Diaz-Familia not just a 2019 Mets problem https://t.co/AJbjiye1HeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Edwin Diaz has now allowed 14 9th inning HR this season, tying Francisco Rodriguez (2014 with Brewers) for the most such HR allowed in a season in MLB history. The Mets have now allowed 31 9th inning HR this season, the most such HR allowed by a team in MLB history. https://t.co/wGCXij0guyTV / Radio Personality
-
#Mets Pete Alonso is built like John C. Reilly and is going to hit 50 bombs this year. “I ain’t an athlete, lady. I’m a baseball player.” — John KrukBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets