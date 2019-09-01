New York Mets

Mets Activate Jed Lowrie, Transfer Dominic Smith To 60-Day IL

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 45s

The New York Mets have announced that they have activated Jed Lowrie (left side injuries, right calf) from the 60-day IL and transferred Dominic Smith to the 60-day IL. The team has also recalled

