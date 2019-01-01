New York Mets

Mets activate Lowrie for first time this season

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 52s

Eight months after signing a two-year, $20 million deal with the Mets, infielder Jed Lowrie is ready to make his season debut. The Mets activated Lowrie from the injured list on Saturday, also recalling reliever Drew Gagnon from Triple-A Syracuse....

