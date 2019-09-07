New York Mets
Jed Lowrie is finally joining Mets after ugly injury saga
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 2m
Jed Lowrie is finally here. The Mets activated the infielder from the 60-day injured list on Saturday afternoon, as he will be on the team’s roster for the first time since signing a two-year, $20
