Dominic Smith hoping he can return for Mets' final five regular-season games | Newsday
by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday Updated September 7, 2019 8:09 PM — Newsday 3m
The Mets transferred Dominic Smith to the 60-day injured list Saturday when they activated Jed Lowrie from his latest rehab assignment to finally start his season. But Smith hasn’t given up on restart
The fact of the matter is Stroman is a sinkerballer, and so far with the #Mets, that sinker has not been down consistently. He has the club in a deep trench here tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
Marcus rhymes with VargasSuper Fan
The inning started with an error, but Stroman is getting lit up tonight. #Phillies lead 5-0Blogger / Podcaster
Marcus Stroman gives up a two-run double to Corey Dickerson, four-run inning, 5-0 #Phillies over the #Mets in the fourth. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
Steelers fans aren't so happy now https://t.co/H5BuGsDDyLBlogger / Podcaster
CESAR HERNANDEZ HITS THIS SEASON: v. NL Central: 33 (33 games) v. NL West: 31 (33 games) v. Mets: 26 (18 games)Beat Writer / Columnist
