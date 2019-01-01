New York Mets

Metsblog
46288810_thumbnail

Former Mets prospect Anthony Kay strikes out 8 in Major League debut for Blue Jays

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

As Marcus Stroman took the mound at Citi Field on Saturday night, the man he was traded for, former Mets' prospect Anthony Kay, made his Major League debut for the Blue Jays.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 52s
    #Mets lose. The Stro Show was a no-show. Nor were the bats. At least the bullpen showed something. Shutout for the 9th time this season, first time since July 19.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 1m
    Final: #Mets 0 - Philadelphia 5
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 1m
    The #Phillies beat the #Mets 5-0. Drew Smyly gave up four hits in seven innings. Marcus Stroman gave up five runs (4ER) & 10 hits in four innings. Five hits for the Mets. Philly 73-68, Mets 72-69, 21 to play. Noah Syndergaard vs. Vince Velasquez Sunday in the series finale. #MLB
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 1m
    PHI 5 NYM 0 Final The Mets are 72-69.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 1m
    The Mets lose 5-0, their first time being shut out since July 19
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 1m
    FINAL: Phillies 5, Mets 0. Marcus Stroman had his worst start with the Mets: five runs (four earned) in four innings. Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 6.20.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets