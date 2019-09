The #Phillies beat the #Mets 5-0. Drew Smyly gave up four hits in seven innings. Marcus Stroman gave up five runs (4ER) & 10 hits in four innings. Five hits for the Mets. Philly 73-68, Mets 72-69, 21 to play. Noah Syndergaard vs. Vince Velasquez Sunday in the series finale. #MLB