Marcus Stroman has his worst start as a Met | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 7, 2019 9:53 PM — Newsday 9m
The Mets’ Marcus Stroman gambit is not paying off. Six weeks ago, the Mets added Stroman to and subtracted Jason Vargas from their rotation — mostly with an eye toward 2020 but also curious how that u
#Mets lose. The Stro Show was a no-show. Nor were the bats. At least the bullpen showed something. Shutout for the 9th time this season, first time since July 19.Blogger / Podcaster
Final: #Mets 0 - Philadelphia 5Official Team Account
The #Phillies beat the #Mets 5-0. Drew Smyly gave up four hits in seven innings. Marcus Stroman gave up five runs (4ER) & 10 hits in four innings. Five hits for the Mets. Philly 73-68, Mets 72-69, 21 to play. Noah Syndergaard vs. Vince Velasquez Sunday in the series finale. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
PHI 5 NYM 0 Final The Mets are 72-69.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets lose 5-0, their first time being shut out since July 19TV / Radio Network
FINAL: Phillies 5, Mets 0. Marcus Stroman had his worst start with the Mets: five runs (four earned) in four innings. Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 6.20.Beat Writer / Columnist
