Marcus Stroman has his worst start as a Met | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 7, 2019 9:53 PM Newsday 9m

The Mets’ Marcus Stroman gambit is not paying off. Six weeks ago, the Mets added Stroman to and subtracted Jason Vargas from their rotation — mostly with an eye toward 2020 but also curious how that u

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 52s
    #Mets lose. The Stro Show was a no-show. Nor were the bats. At least the bullpen showed something. Shutout for the 9th time this season, first time since July 19.
    New York Mets @Mets 1m
    Final: #Mets 0 - Philadelphia 5
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 1m
    The #Phillies beat the #Mets 5-0. Drew Smyly gave up four hits in seven innings. Marcus Stroman gave up five runs (4ER) & 10 hits in four innings. Five hits for the Mets. Philly 73-68, Mets 72-69, 21 to play. Noah Syndergaard vs. Vince Velasquez Sunday in the series finale. #MLB
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 1m
    PHI 5 NYM 0 Final The Mets are 72-69.
    SNY @SNYtv 1m
    The Mets lose 5-0, their first time being shut out since July 19
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 1m
    FINAL: Phillies 5, Mets 0. Marcus Stroman had his worst start with the Mets: five runs (four earned) in four innings. Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 6.20.
