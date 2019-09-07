New York Mets

Smyly goes 7; Phillies grind down Stroman, Mets defense, 5-0

Drew Smyly pitched seven solid innings and the Philadelphia Phillies pounded down on Marcus Stroman and a porous Mets defense to beat New York 5-0 and end a three-game skid

