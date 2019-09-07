New York Mets
Gil Must Go: whoa this just got interesting…Mets 2.5 back with Chicago next
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
Whoa..look the Mets beat the Phillies. They suck (55-82). But what the hell are the Cubs doing. The Mets are 2.5 games back….and they are about to play the Cubs. They actually control their own fate…..and Jerry goes tomorrow! Like…this is...
